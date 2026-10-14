There Is Literally No Difference Between the Way IMAO Operates and the Way the California High-Speed Rail Operates

California High Speed Rail to Nowhere Paid for Nightclub and Cigar Bar
frontpagemag.com
Dan Greenfield
The California High-Speed Rail to Nowhere started out with a $9.95 billion bond measure back in 2008 that was supposed to link up LA, San Francisco and the Central Coast by 2020, and is now up to… $231 billion.
Hopefully. At this rate, it’ll cost all the money in the world and still never exist.
So where is that money going? Here’s a hint.
Around the same time that the CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after an appearance with Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrating the progress of the ‘train-to-nowhere’, Democrats were moving forward a bill to ban the public from getting crucial information about the project whose budget is more than 5 times that of NASA.
But at least someone’s been having fun.
California’s High Speed Rail Authority paid nearly $600,000 in unallowable travel expenses to “questionable locations that appear unrelated to state business,” including trips to gyms, a nightclub, an escape room, a tiki bar and a cigar lounge over a two-year period, according to an investigation released Tuesday by the inspector general that oversees the agency.
The report found that the agency routinely reimbursed consultants for trips that were unauthorized or poorly justified. Some consultants flew first-class and were reimbursed without questioning, in violation of contracts and state policies. One consultant flew his private plane from Washington, D.C. to California and was reimbursed for a premium fare.
Nothing to see here. Just business as usual.
Say, what do you think of our updated IMAO logo?
I know exactly what’s going to happen.
All the appointed big wigs got caught with their hand in the cookie jar. The response will not be improved oversight. The response will not be immediate termination. In fact, even though they will be asked to resign, they’ll still finish out their contracts and receive full retirement. The response will be a mandatory 1 hour online ethics training for every public employee all the way down to part time janitor.
That’s what happened in here in CT. See:
https://www.wfsb.com/2026/04/21/i-team-former-chancellor-terrence-chengs-emails-reveal-hes-searching-next-job-while-students-wait-his-report/
https://ctmirror.org/2026/09/23/ccsu-zulma-toro-resigns-bullying-allegations/
https://www.wfsb.com/2026/04/21/i-team-former-chancellor-terrence-chengs-emails-reveal-hes-searching-next-job-while-students-wait-his-report/
I heard even the “Big Guy” got a 10% cut just to keep his trap shut.
Wait a minute. We can use the company credt card at “gyms, a nightclub, an escape room, a tiki bar and a cigar lounge “?
If there’s no difference, explain to me how IMAO appropriates the funds that they waste…I know how they fool the rubes in Cali…
Yet, no matter how many times I try to get my forms filled out perfectly, my request for reimbursement for legitimate moon nuking expenses keep getting denied.
The only difference is that we don’t pretend to be “ high speed”.
The updated IMAO Logo is simple and to the point.
Just add the obligatory BACON and it will be fine.