Three apparent sex workers (Xiaochung Peng, Xiaoqin Wu, and Ping Zhang) were arrested on charges involving maintaining a bawdy place, aiding prostitution, and using a vehicle in the commission of a crime. — Reason | 10.14.2026 | Elizabeth Nolan Brown

1. “Maintaining a bawdy place” — is it too much to ask that they define “bawdy”? And, for that matter, “place”? Otherwise, at their discretion, IMAO could be considered one.

In which case, my defense would be based on “Babeas Corpus” — “You Have [Quite] the Bawdy.”

Next they’ll be outlawing “ornery speech.”

2. “Aiding Prostitution”: Am I not guilty of aiding it if I do nothing about it?

And where is this standard when it comes to illegal immigration, and sanctuary and welfare states?

3. “Using a vehicle in the commission of a crime”: Where did that come from? Using a pencil in commission of a crime? Using socks / shoes / a map in commission of a crime? Using a sofa in commission of a crime?

Perhaps in this case, one of the criminals brought the car in to a mechanic and said that it was making a kind of “Xiaochung Peng” sound, with an intermittent “Ping Zhang.”