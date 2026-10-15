Scientists estimate that there are more than three trillion trees on Earth—a number that even dwarfs the amount of stars in our galaxy.
— Yahoo News | June 11, 2026 | Susan Lahey
Scientists estimate that there are more than three trillion trees on Earth—a number that even dwarfs the amount of stars in our galaxy.
— Yahoo News | June 11, 2026 | Susan Lahey
Al Gore:
“You lie! For every day that goes by in Brazil trees are cut down the size of Rhode Island and that’s a huge tree. The earth will run out of oxygen very soon…unless another Democrat takes the White House.”
Ants say “Hold all six of my beers.”
It’s an unseen uprising, an acorn assault, a cottonwood rebellion, a pine provocation. When the larches launch, it’s all over, I tell you…
They’ve been engaging in random acts of aggression for years, releasing allergens, dropping coconuts and branches, falling onto rooftops, immolating themselves to start wildfires…
Coniferspiracy theory.
What the heck!
Scientists are NOT supposed to “estimate”.
Scientists are supposed to do SCIENCE.
PERIOD!
Trust the “Science”…
It’s a very scientific guess.
I mean, it’s published in Yahoo News for crying out loud.
It’s a SWAG.
I talk to the trees but they don’t listen to me…
They listen to me because I’m known in my parts as the “Tree Whisperer”…almost any tree along the highways and byways I travel have either been peed on by me or witnessed me pee on one of their buddies. 🌲
The “Tree Wiper”? Yeah, I’ve heard about you.
If they could talk they would have already pressed charges against me for Crimes Against Nature…as in Biden Executive Order #666…to save not only humanity, but the planet.
How did that tree get into a travel lane?
“If trees mean us no harm, why are there so many of them?”
The same reason your great grandparents had 14 children- they didn’t have television, and need to do something to occupy their time
-a number that even dwarfs the amount of stars in our galaxy.
78 is the number of electrons in an atom of Platinum. 3 trillion atoms of platinum weigh approximately 0.972nanograms. A grain of sand weighs 11 milligrams. A grain of sand contains roughly 3 x 10^19 electrons. A coulomb of charge is 6.24 x 10^18 electrons. A 30 watt light bulb requires 6.7392 x 10^23 electrons worth of charge every hour – a number that even stars the amount of dwarfs in our universe.
….Maybe this should have gone in the word salad SLOTD
This is the number salad SLOTD though, right?
They’re just biding their time