18 Comments

  1. Al Gore:
    “You lie! For every day that goes by in Brazil trees are cut down the size of Rhode Island and that’s a huge tree. The earth will run out of oxygen very soon…unless another Democrat takes the White House.”

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  9. -a number that even dwarfs the amount of stars in our galaxy.

    78 is the number of electrons in an atom of Platinum. 3 trillion atoms of platinum weigh approximately 0.972nanograms. A grain of sand weighs 11 milligrams. A grain of sand contains roughly 3 x 10^19 electrons. A coulomb of charge is 6.24 x 10^18 electrons. A 30 watt light bulb requires 6.7392 x 10^23 electrons worth of charge every hour – a number that even stars the amount of dwarfs in our universe.

    ….Maybe this should have gone in the word salad SLOTD

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