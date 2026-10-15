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    • Story time: I learned about the Thunderbirds when I was driving home one day in Hawaii. All the sudden out of nowhere there was a cool painted fighter jet doing barrel rolls a hundred feet over top of my truck. Got home, learned who they were and that they were doing practice for an airshow that weekend. Saw the airshow once from the base, and the next day from my yard. So cool.

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