After All, How Difficult Could It Have Been? Posted by Oppo on 15 October 2026, 11:00 am Biologists May Have Discovered Two of the World’s Loudest Birds SciTech Daily, University of Massachusetts Amherst | October 11, 2026
I saw the USAF Thunderbirds at an air show, and they were pretty loud.
Story time: I learned about the Thunderbirds when I was driving home one day in Hawaii. All the sudden out of nowhere there was a cool painted fighter jet doing barrel rolls a hundred feet over top of my truck. Got home, learned who they were and that they were doing practice for an airshow that weekend. Saw the airshow once from the base, and the next day from my yard. So cool.
I saw a Harrier land once. Loudest thing I’ve ever heard.
Believe it or not nothing is louder than the Emu. Where the heck is he?
Massachusetts, eh? Must have missed the Pale-throated Pocahontas …
I could have told them. It’s clearly the two young owls outside my bedroom window screeching and learning to hoot properly at 1 am.
The birds are the Whoopie Crane and the Bigmouth Booby (Behar)