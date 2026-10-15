Cartoons and Memes

“Mr. Walrus there is something wrong with the people here at IMAO.”
“We’ve always known that, we count on it.”
“How can they always vote fo the 10th Meme? I boggles the mind!”
“I’m just surprised they can count that high.”
Winner
This week.
Dog Lost in National Park: 2,800-mile epic journey, retold in Disney film, to reunite with family.
Cat Lost in National Park: Meows on nearest porch. New home.
There’s nothing wrong with me because I may very well be the only one here who hasn’t forgotten about today being the Ides of October and plan on celebrating it by not celebrating it, ok, maybe I am weird..but not Jimmie Kimmel weird…k?
At this point I think people are just voting for #10 to troll us. Probably bots, cuz none of us are trolls. Well, we might look like trolls, but we don’t live under a bridge. Okay, at least not after all the druggies took over all the bridges.