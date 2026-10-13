26 Comments

  8. This post has been reported to the Office of Bureau Administration Department Organization Committee Agency. When the report finally gets caught up in the machinations of institutional procedure and eventually ensnared in uncertainty and bereft of direction, you won’t be hearing from them again…
    You have been warned!

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  9. Gobbledygook is not a word, and like steel hones steel, if we practice it enough we can better define it through judicial use of intersectionality and inclusivety, to achieve equality of other words which are embraced by a systemic system of binary outcomes, prejudice and bigotry notwithstanding the patriarchy.

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