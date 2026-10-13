Straight Line of the Day: Hone Your Gobbledygook Posted by Oppo on 13 October 2026, 12:00 pm Try writing a sentence that makes absolutely no sense. You might be a journalist and not even know it!
Hold on there pardner while I google some Kamala quotes …
Sentences are made up by words, and words make up sentences. Made-up words lack definition, because words need to be definitely defined. Punctuation is important, without it a thought never ends, unless a thought never begins, but that’s thoughtless…
…of course, English 111 that I know nothing about but Oppo does.
That’s more like English 911.
New Tv Series:
911: Harvard English Dept.
Paraphrase Mason
Star Student and Hutch
T.J. Euphemism For Prostitute
CSI Before E
Car 54, Where Are You — Second Person, Either Singular or Plural?
My first thought too, why make up a quote when Kamala provides a wealth of material, without even breaking a sweat. Such as:
Rooms with broken air conditioners are hot.
A survey found there are fewer deer after hunting season.
Death is the nation’s top killer. (Fauci and Hillary are a distant 2nd and 3rd.)
I like lasagna because my mansion is made of bricks.
Never take the untrammeled road – it’s routeless, without destination, and can lead to anything…
I see you’ve given up acerbating the situation, and are now just exacerbating it.
H.R.5376 – An act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of S. Con. Res. 14.
All interns will report weekly for their annual review.
I don’t need any more bacon now, thanks.
More people have been to Berlin than I have.
If everything is named Trump then nothing is named Trump
This post has been reported to the Office of Bureau Administration Department Organization Committee Agency. When the report finally gets caught up in the machinations of institutional procedure and eventually ensnared in uncertainty and bereft of direction, you won’t be hearing from them again…
You have been warned!
Gobbledygook is not a word, and like steel hones steel, if we practice it enough we can better define it through judicial use of intersectionality and inclusivety, to achieve equality of other words which are embraced by a systemic system of binary outcomes, prejudice and bigotry notwithstanding the patriarchy.
Your mind is a raging torrent, flooded with rivulets of thought cascading into a waterfall of creative alternatives!
Like water under a bridge, so too will your comment be percieved as complimentary to a rainbow in the mist.
Oppo: “English 911. Did you by any chance mean ‘complementary’?”
Biscuit: “No, officer. I meant ‘complimentary’.”
Oppo: “Mmm, okay, I’ll let you off with a warning this time.”
I’ll take praise wear I can. I meant what I meant. My words where my own officer, now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna get back to were I am.
A thoroughly cromulent synopsis of the detrombant issue at hand. The great professor Irwin Corey could not have put it more fredunitly.
“Why voting for Socialism make economic sense.” ~~ New York Times
Essentially, what we are trying to convey here is a sense of understanding despite negative feedback from the communications origin.
Would it fulfill the assignment if I just plagiarize one of Kamala’s speeches?