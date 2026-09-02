Straight Line of the day: IMAO Decoded Posted by Oppo on 2 September 2026, 12:00 pm “IMAO” = “I’m An O_________”
Orangutanist
I’M An Obviously-more-quick-witted-commenter-than-the-rest-of-you-mental-sluggards…
First!
I’M An Obergroupenwiener…
ObviouslyMarkFeltonViewer
EEEEEWWWW!!!!!
I’M An Oldguywithtoomuchtimeonmyhandsandtoolittlesense…
OrangeDamnCat
Out-of-Work President
I sense a Go-Fund-Me coming…
I’M An Oppowannabe.
IMAO” = “I’m An Orgasm”
The Gene-spot
…most people don’t even realize that the gene-spot is right in the middle of the f-spot and h-spot and would have it no other way.
I’m an O, but my friends call me —.
Maybe – – – would have been more clever.
I’m An Orthithologist, with a particular interest in studying the Emu.
IMAO = I’M An OverTexanized OverArrogantist but, of course, everyone already knows that.