Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/26/2026 : New Matches for 9/2/2026

Well hello up there, how ya doin’?
Results from 8/26/2026
|Lois Chiles
|No Preference
|Gloria Hendry
|188
|1
|14
|(8) Jane Seymour
|No Preference
|Corinne Clery
|125
|0
|76
New Matches for 9/2/2026
Match 1
Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Emily Bolton
|1 – 8 – 0
|443 – 28 – 1207
Actress: Emily Bolton Nationality: Aruban Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|4 – 5 – 0
|846 – 17 – 1079
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.
Match 2
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 9 – 0
|202 – 27 – 1363
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Angela Scoular
|0 – 9 – 0
|167 – 10 – 1777
Actress: Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.