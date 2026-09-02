Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/26/2026 : New Matches for 9/2/2026

Actress: Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.