Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/26/2026 : New Matches for 9/2/2026

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Well hello up there, how ya doin’?

 

Results from 8/26/2026

 

 

Lois Chiles No Preference Gloria Hendry
188 1 14

 

 

(8) Jane Seymour No Preference Corinne Clery
125 0 76

 

New Matches for 9/2/2026

 

 

Match 1

 

Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Emily Bolton 1 – 8 – 0 443 – 28 – 1207

 

Manuela

 

Actress: Emily Bolton
Nationality: Aruban
Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.

 

Emily Bolton

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Catherine Schell 4 – 5 – 0 846 – 17 – 1079

 

Nancy

 

Actress: Catherine Schell
Nationality: Hungarian
Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.

 

Catherine Schell

 

Who do you prefer?
29 votes · 29 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess)  vs Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Leila Shenna 0 – 9 – 0 202 – 27 – 1363

 

Private Jet Hostess

 

Actress: Leila Shenna
Nationality: Moroccan
Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.

 

Leila Shenna

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Angela Scoular 0 – 9 – 0 167 – 10 – 1777

 

Ruby Bartlett

 

Actress: Angela Scoular
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.

 

Angela Scoular

 

Who do you prefer?
29 votes · 29 answers
Vote

 

 

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