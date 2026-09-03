Straight Line of the Day: What Can You Do With an A.I. Wearable?

AI Wearables Are Coming: What Happens When Your Assistant Is Always With You?

WhatsInAI | 8/31/2026

. . . AI wearables. They can look like smart glasses, earbuds, watches, rings, pendants, pins, or even clothing. Instead of sitting on a desk or inside an app, the assistant is with you as you walk, travel, learn, work, cook, exercise, and explore the world.