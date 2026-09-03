Straight Line of the Day: What Can You Do With an A.I. Wearable?

AI Wearables Are Coming: What Happens When Your Assistant Is Always With You?
WhatsInAI | 8/31/2026
. . . AI wearables. They can look like smart glasses, earbuds, watches, rings, pendants, pins, or even clothing. Instead of sitting on a desk or inside an app, the assistant is with you as you walk, travel, learn, work, cook, exercise, and explore the world.
Attract A.I.s, obviously – mere humans hold no interest at all…
Go to a nerd convention and pick up ch . . . oh, never mind.
“I need your clothes, your boots, and your motorcycle.”
Go out Trek or treating? (On holo-e’en.)
Hand in your mankind card.
Run criminal record checks on everyone you see, and credit checks on every hot chick…
See what’s on Ion while you’re watching H&I…
What Can You Do With an A.I. Wearable?
Wait for the sex robot version.
Finally win an argument with your wife.
AI Assistant:
“That’s the last time I’m going into the restroom with you, my sensors can’t take it any more Captain!”
A pair of AI underwear doesn’t sound too bad.
What Can You Do with an AI Wearable?
Forget It on the Charger
Ask questions using voice, gesture, or visual input, without looking like you are casting a spell in public.
That depends on the meaning of “wearable”. Do they come in buttplug form?
… You can receive an alert that DamnCat has finally gotten a Harvey for the last “Caption This!” after two days of hanging at nine votes.