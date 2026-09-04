Straight Line of the Day: If Dust We Are, And to Dust We Shall Return, … Posted by Oppo on 4 September 2026, 12:00 pm
…then it’s true. We are nothing but a bunch of Dust Bunnies running around and no better than a Tribble.
… in other words:
“What a piece of work is a man, How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty, In form and moving how express and admirable, In action how like an Angel, In apprehension how like a god, The beauty of the world, The paragon of animals. And yet to me, what is this quintessence of dust?”
But your version is more concise.
Then no wonder we are so attracted to showgirls in feather boas.
My dog is right to distrust the vacuum cleaner.
That Dyson guy is either doing The Lord’s work, or he’s the Anti-Christ. Not sure which.
Then why do I bother dusting?
Then Kansas got it right, I guess. Carry on, my wayward son.
…then Kansas was right….
…and some dust is slower than others…
Well at least this isn’t the Topic of Sir Galahad…
If Dust We Are, And to Dust We Shall Return, …then be sure to get your deposit back.
Which is it, ashes or dust? Do we get a choice? Are there other choices?
I choose skipping stones so my daughters can skip (or plunk) me into a lake.
…then I wonder who is in my litter box.
I hope they’re commies. I’d hate to crap on George Washington or Abe Lincoln.
… then keep your powder dry for when things get gritty.
If Dust We Are, And to Dust We Shall Return, …
…wouldn’t that make life simply an out of body experience?
Deep…
…I’d be focused on the organizing principle that pulled us out of the dust and formed us into…us…