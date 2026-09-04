Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 8/28/2026 : New Matches for 9/4/2026

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You caught me by surprise, I don’t get let out that often.

 

Results from 8/28/2026

 

 

(4) Famke Janssen No Preference (8) Jill St. John
129 1 120

 

 

(2) Jacqueline Bisset No Preference Serena Gordon
195 0 15

 

New Matches for 9/4/2026

 

Match 1

 

Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Kim Basinger 3 – 4 – 0 660 – 5 – 719

 

Domino Petachi

 

Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger

Age: 71, born 8 December 1953

Country of origin:  United States

Height: 5′ 6″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.

Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.

 

Kim Basinger

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Michelle Yeoh 3 – 4 – 0 507 – 6 – 859

 

Wai Lin

 

Actress: Michelle Yeoh
Nationality: Malaysian
Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.

 

Michelle Yeoh

 

Who do you prefer?
8 votes · 8 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush) vs (1) Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Barbara Carerra 3 – 4 – 0 673 – 5 – 579

 

 

Fatima Blush

 

 

 

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

 

Barbara Carrera

 

VS

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(1) Teri Hatcher 6 – 1 – 0 1300 – 3 – 340

 

Paris Carver

 

Actress: Teri Hatcher
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.

 

Teri Hatcher

 

Who do you prefer?
7 votes · 7 answers
Vote

 

 

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