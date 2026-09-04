Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 8/28/2026 : New Matches for 9/4/2026

You caught me by surprise, I don’t get let out that often.
Results from 8/28/2026
|(4) Famke Janssen
|No Preference
|(8) Jill St. John
|129
|1
|120
|(2) Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|Serena Gordon
|195
|0
|15
New Matches for 9/4/2026
Match 1
Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kim Basinger
|3 – 4 – 0
|660 – 5 – 719
Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger
Age: 71, born 8 December 1953
Country of origin: United States
Height: 5′ 6″
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.
Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Michelle Yeoh
|3 – 4 – 0
|507 – 6 – 859
Actress: Michelle Yeoh Nationality: Malaysian Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.
Match 2
Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush) vs (1) Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Barbara Carerra
|3 – 4 – 0
|673 – 5 – 579
Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury
Age: 79, born 31 December 1945
Country of origin: Nicaragua
Currently Residing In: United States
Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(1) Teri Hatcher
|6 – 1 – 0
|1300 – 3 – 340
Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.