Quote of the Day

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“Even so, the numbers back up something Republicans have suspected for months: the Democrat wave the left has been promising itself for a year looks a lot shakier than advertised. The Democrat Party’s brand remains deeply unpopular, and the socialist insurgency reshaping the party from within is not exactly reassuring to nervous swing voters. Obviously, a party cannot run on Bidenomics nostalgia and socialist experimentation and expect suburban moderates to come running back.” ~~ Matt Margolis

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