Quote of the Day

“Even so, the numbers back up something Republicans have suspected for months: the Democrat wave the left has been promising itself for a year looks a lot shakier than advertised. The Democrat Party’s brand remains deeply unpopular, and the socialist insurgency reshaping the party from within is not exactly reassuring to nervous swing voters. Obviously, a party cannot run on Bidenomics nostalgia and socialist experimentation and expect suburban moderates to come running back.” ~~ Matt Margolis
The only snag being the hordes of mal-educated ready to vote for them.
“Everybody smile and wave…”