Straight Line of the Day: Just Consider One Way in Which You Might Be Having a Worse Day: … Posted by Oppo on 5 September 2026, 12:00 pm
Well, it could be tomorrow already
My wife could be a Lindsay Clancy fangirl.
My Uber Driver shows up drunker than I am.
I could be Canadian.
I could be doing something…anything.
I’m having an awesome day doing nothing.
I could have had to recount a long-repressed fire ant story.
Being a contestant on the Dating Game, and the choice of unknown guests turns out to be Rosa DeLauro, Rashida Tlaib, and Jasmine Crackhead.
I could be living in California… oh, wait…
I just saw an Emu-shaped shadow traversing the blinds…