This is what it looks like when a UFO is going at the speed of light and then turns their headlights on.
… actually they’ve passed light speed … through rediculous speed … into Ludicrous Speed!!
“Move towards the light! Move towards the light!”
“Shut that darn thing OFF! Geeez.”
There’s nothing to see here, move along…
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
This is what it looks like when a UFO is going at the speed of light and then turns their headlights on.
… actually they’ve passed light speed … through rediculous speed … into Ludicrous Speed!!
“Move towards the light! Move towards the light!”
“Shut that darn thing OFF! Geeez.”
There’s nothing to see here, move along…