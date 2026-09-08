Karine Jean-Pierre: 🤡
“I’m baaaaaaaaa-aaaaaaaaack!”
An operative from the dreaded Clown Corps strikes fear in the hearts of all who survey him…
…and then the fearsome phrase is heard, “I didn’t get a hahahahaha from that guy…”
How it starts: Clown squirts officer.
How it ends: Clown squirts his pants.
“Yikes, I swear it looked better last night at the bar!”
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Karine Jean-Pierre: 🤡
“I’m baaaaaaaaa-aaaaaaaaack!”
An operative from the dreaded Clown Corps strikes fear in the hearts of all who survey him…
…and then the fearsome phrase is heard, “I didn’t get a hahahahaha from that guy…”
How it starts: Clown squirts officer.
How it ends: Clown squirts his pants.
“Yikes, I swear it looked better last night at the bar!”