Extremely Rank Choices Voting

Why not mandate that “None of the Above” appear on each and every ballot, and no one can be declared a candidate who does not score higher than that?

Libertarian Party of New York Launches “Vote NOTA” Protest Campaign for Governor

Independent Political Report | September 5, 2026 | Jordan Willow Evans

The Libertarian Party of New York is calling on voters to write in “None of the Above” for governor this year, launching a statewide protest campaign against New York’s ballot access laws after its own gubernatorial nominee failed to qualify for the printed ballot.

In a statement this week announcing its “VOTE NOTA” campaign, the party said it will not support a “named candidate” for governor this cycle and rallied voters to instead write in None of the Above.