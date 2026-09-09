Quote of the Day

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Any of yo following the Clancy Trial? Crazy.

 

“A significant number of liberal women have at least one diagnosed mental illness. Having such diagnoses can, and should, limit the types of employment you can have. We don’t want someone who is mentally unstable being a surgeon or working with children, for example. But let’s just think through the logical implications of what the defense and Lindsay’s supporters are arguing here.” ~~ Amy Curis

6 Comments

  2. Some concise commenter on a website:

    2 things – both of them bad for women.

    1) So your argument is that women are prone – due to their hormones – to being completely nuts and therefore they cannot be held accountable??? If this is so, how can women be entrusted with anything? (didn’t think this one through did you?)

    2) So people can commit the most heinous violent crimes because they’re nuts and therefore we must treat them with compassion and not punish them harshly? OK. What will you say the next time some violent man murders his wife or girlfriend because she made him angry? He had a rush of hormones because he was mad. That made him nuts. Therefore he can’t be held accountable…..right?

    Don’t try to tell me the woman gets a free pass but the man does not simply by virtue of their sex. That’s not equality. Your central demand all along has been equality. So you OK with letting women beaters and other violent scumbag men off the hook when they commit horrible crimes against women or even kids? (didn’t think this one through did you?)

    I’m sorry, in the latter case I forgot to add if you don’t have a pair of balls, you don’t get to have an opinion about it. You’re good with this kind of crude sex-based argument I see, so you therefore must be good with it when its deployed against you.

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  3. “It is of the first importance,” he said, “not to allow your judgment to be biased by personal qualities. A client is to me a mere unit — a factor in a problem. The emotional qualities are antagonistic to clear reasoning. I assure you that the most winning woman I ever knew was hanged for poisoning three little children for their insurance-money, and the most repellant man of my acquaintance is a philanthropist who has spent nearly a quarter of a million upon the London poor.”

    — Sherlock Holmes in The Sign of Four

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    • What is now flooding my Facebook timeline are posts mentioning the (based on statistics and not actual events) number of men who have killed their families during the Clancy trial, as if this is some sort of feminist flex. Sorry, psychos, but until one of those men receives a million dollar gofundme account to pay for their defense, we are not talking about similar situatuons.

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