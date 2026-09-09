Quote of the Day

Any of yo following the Clancy Trial? Crazy.
“A significant number of liberal women have at least one diagnosed mental illness. Having such diagnoses can, and should, limit the types of employment you can have. We don’t want someone who is mentally unstable being a surgeon or working with children, for example. But let’s just think through the logical implications of what the defense and Lindsay’s supporters are arguing here.” ~~ Amy Curis
“MY BRAIN HURTS!!!”
Some concise commenter on a website:
“It is of the first importance,” he said, “not to allow your judgment to be biased by personal qualities. A client is to me a mere unit — a factor in a problem. The emotional qualities are antagonistic to clear reasoning. I assure you that the most winning woman I ever knew was hanged for poisoning three little children for their insurance-money, and the most repellant man of my acquaintance is a philanthropist who has spent nearly a quarter of a million upon the London poor.”
— Sherlock Holmes in The Sign of Four
I’m just getting ready to watch Seattle destroy the New England Cheaters again. 🏈
What is now flooding my Facebook timeline are posts mentioning the (based on statistics and not actual events) number of men who have killed their families during the Clancy trial, as if this is some sort of feminist flex. Sorry, psychos, but until one of those men receives a million dollar gofundme account to pay for their defense, we are not talking about similar situatuons.
My feeds are saying Postpartum Depression (PPD) is not nearly as serious as TDS.