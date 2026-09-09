Straight Line of the Day: If You’re Not at Liberty To Disclose Something, at Least Give Us a Hint: … Posted by Oppo on 9 September 2026, 12:00 pm
You’ll have to settle for a hint because I haven’t got a clue.
… I’m not saying UFO’s are real but UFO’s are real. 👽
…I am not now, nor have I ever been, an active participant in the Grand Conspiracy, as far as you know…
…if I was at liberty, leave me the hell alone – I’ll deal with it when I’m back on duty…
No
I’ve been duct-taped on an airplane, regularly, but can’t say why.
Nuevo Laredo and the banana.