Authorities Confirm: Man in Supermarket Caught in Rip Current, Dragged Out to Sea, Drowned Posted by Oppo on 9 September 2026, 3:00 pm I guess if it’s on the internet it must be true.
He was using the Self Checkout for the first time and wasn’t paying attention to the incoming tsunami. 🌊
I guess he cannot shop happily.
At least it wasn’t a Food Desert…
Blamed on Climate Change…
What is really surprising is that his two giant bags of Cheezy Poofs did not keep him afloat.
Heaven forbid men have hobbies.