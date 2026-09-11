Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/4/2026 : New Matches for 9/11/2026

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Surprised I’ve been let out for this. Especially on this Anniversary.

 

Results from 9/4/2026

 

 

Kim Basinger No Preference Michelle Yeoh
145 2 37

 

 

(1) Teri Hatcher No Preference Barbara Carerra
151 2 33

 

New Matches for 9/11/2026

 

Match 1

 

Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Valerie Leon 2 – 5 – 0 455 – 18 – 753

 

Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

 

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

 

Valerie Leon

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Cecilie Thomsen 4 – 3 – 0 909 – 4 – 595

 

Professor Inga Bergstrom

 

Actress: Cecilie Thomsen
Nationality: Danish
Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.

 

Cecilie Tomsen

 

Who do you prefer?
29 votes · 29 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire) vs (11) Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Rachel Grant 4 – 3 – 0 781 – 21 – 544

 

Peaceful Fountains of Desire

 

Actress: Rachel Grant
Nationality: Filipino
Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.

 

Rachel Grant

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(11) Denise Richards 6 – 1 – 0 886 – 5 – 601

 

Dr. Christmas Jones

 

Actress: Denise Richards
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.

 

Denise Richards

 

Who do you prefer?
30 votes · 30 answers
Vote

 

 

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