Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/4/2026 : New Matches for 9/11/2026

Surprised I’ve been let out for this. Especially on this Anniversary.
Results from 9/4/2026
|Kim Basinger
|No Preference
|Michelle Yeoh
|145
|2
|37
|(1) Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Barbara Carerra
|151
|2
|33
New Matches for 9/11/2026
Match 1
Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Valerie Leon
|2 – 5 – 0
|455 – 18 – 753
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cecilie Thomsen
|4 – 3 – 0
|909 – 4 – 595
Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.
Match 2
Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire) vs (11) Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|4 – 3 – 0
|781 – 21 – 544
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(11) Denise Richards
|6 – 1 – 0
|886 – 5 – 601
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.