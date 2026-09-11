Straight Line of the Day: The Response Was: … Posted by Oppo on 11 September 2026, 12:00 pm When I was just a little child I asked my mother What will I be? Will I be handsome? Will I be rich? She told me tenderly: …
A handsome engineer, making decent money.
She wasn’t wrong.
But she forgot to mention I’d also be a Biscuit.
“¿Que?!!! ha, ha, ha, ha Get real, little Oppo. “
“Shut the hell up and finish your vegetables!”
“Quesadilla with meat
And cheese
Wherever you pee, you pee . . . ”
OK, so she wasn’t Doris Day.
“If you do not stop acting like a idiot you may not have a chance grow up at all.”
“By the way, I love you.”
When I was just a little child
I asked my mother
What will I be?
Will I be handsome?
Will I be rich?
She told me tenderly: …
Nope and nope.
“… and here’s a preemptive ‘Nope’ for your next question.”
…”Get a job, you slob,
And pick up your room right now,
Or there’ll be no food for you –
Get a job, you slob!”
“Back to the Yak!
(Don’t talk back)”
…”I can’t help you, son-
Genetics has doomed your life,
Unless you get a smart wife
I can’t help you, son!”
“Do not worry. All is proceeding as foretold in the Dead Sea Scrolls.”
Mama didn’t keep a height chart on the kitchen doorway; instead she kept this:
She told me tenderly: …”Plastics”
She answered with a question of her own:
Jeeze, Kid, what’s your record for consecutive questions asked?!
When I was just a little child,
I asked my mom, “What will I be?”
She stared real hard, then softly said,
“An unpaid intern… eventually.”