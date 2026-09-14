Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Week 3 is over and here is where we stand.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|3 – 0 – 0
|188
|62.67
|73
|62.67 – 24.33
|Ann-Margaret
|3 – 0 – 0
|175
|58.33
|82
|58.33 – 27.33
|Markie Post
|2 – 1 – 0
|136
|45.33
|121
|45.33 – 40.33
|Salma Hayek
|2 – 1 – 0
|128
|42.67
|139
|42.67 – 46.33
|Shania Twain
|1 – 2 – 0
|117
|39.00
|147
|39.00 – 49.00
|Elke Sommer
|1 – 2 – 0
|116
|38.67
|140
|38.67 – 46.67
|Maureen O’Hara
|0 – 3 – 0
|88
|29.33
|159
|29.33 – 53.00
|Dina Meyer
|0 – 3 – 0
|86
|28.67
|173
|28.67 – 57.67
Week 4
- 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Salma Hayek
- 2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Ann-Margaret
- 6:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Shania Twain
- 8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Markie Post