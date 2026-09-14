Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 3 : Results and Standings

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Week 3 is over and here is where we stand.

 

Results

 

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Who do you prefer?
85 votes · 85 answers
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84 votes · 84 answers
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This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
88 votes · 88 answers
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92 votes · 92 answers
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Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Sydney Sweeney 3 – 0 – 0 188 62.67 73 62.67 – 24.33
Ann-Margaret 3 – 0 – 0 175 58.33 82 58.33 – 27.33
Markie Post 2 – 1 – 0 136 45.33 121 45.33 – 40.33
Salma Hayek 2 – 1 – 0 128 42.67 139 42.67 – 46.33
Shania Twain 1 – 2 – 0 117 39.00 147 39.00 – 49.00
Elke Sommer 1 – 2 – 0 116 38.67 140 38.67 – 46.67
Maureen O’Hara 0 – 3 – 0 88 29.33 159 29.33 – 53.00
Dina Meyer 0 – 3 – 0 86 28.67 173 28.67 – 57.67

 

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Salma Hayek
  • 2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Ann-Margaret
  • 6:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Shania Twain
  • 8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Markie Post

 

 

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