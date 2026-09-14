Straight Line of the Day: President Trump Has Asked You To Look at a World Map and Suggest Further Improvements … Posted by Oppo on 14 September 2026, 12:00 pm Me: Move Ecuador to the equator. Trump: Already been done. Me: On time and under budget!
Move Minnesota to Iran.
Somalia would male more sense.
Have Canada annex the NE United States and call the new creation Hellville.
Rename Greenland as “The Land of Oppo-tunity…
Turn China capitalist by changing the name to CHINA!
And North Korea “The Discount Bin.”‘
Advertise Iceland as being a great tourism destination for young men seeking a bride because there’s a virgin behind every tree.
Change “State of California” to “Califonia Territory.”
Or divide it up into hundreds of competing fiefdoms, limiting their power and influence…
Expand the name from “Utah” to “Utah-a-Puddy-Tat”
Out: Martha’s Vinyard
In: Melania’s Vinyard
President Trump Has Asked You To Look at a World Map and Suggest Further Improvements …
Annex Alberta and cede Minnesota to Canada.
We MUST do something with Canadian Bacon, NOW
Surely you’re not suggesting an alliance with pineapples, are you???
I’ve always wanted to be in charge of fixing the US map. All panhandles are gone. Lower Alabama is now Lower Alabama, not the Florida panhandle. The Texas and Oklahoma panhandles? Fixed; they’re Oklahoma now.
New England is now one state. West Virginia cedes that ridiculous sliver between Pennsylvania and Ohio to Pennsylvania, but in return gets the chunk of Maryland to the west of the bottleneck. Maryland can have Delaware to make up for it.
Upper peninsula? It’s Wisconsin now, baby.
Now, I have to do something with Idaho’s panhandle. Montana is already big enough, so I would simply fix the problem by giving Washington and Oregon to Idaho. And that pimple on Minnesota can just go to Canada for all I care.
That’s just what I’d do with the US of A. As far as the world goes, who cares? We have enough freeloaders, ne’er-do-wells, and USA haters, so lump them all together and call them The Other Lands.