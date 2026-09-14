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  11. I’ve always wanted to be in charge of fixing the US map. All panhandles are gone. Lower Alabama is now Lower Alabama, not the Florida panhandle. The Texas and Oklahoma panhandles? Fixed; they’re Oklahoma now.

    New England is now one state. West Virginia cedes that ridiculous sliver between Pennsylvania and Ohio to Pennsylvania, but in return gets the chunk of Maryland to the west of the bottleneck. Maryland can have Delaware to make up for it.

    Upper peninsula? It’s Wisconsin now, baby.

    Now, I have to do something with Idaho’s panhandle. Montana is already big enough, so I would simply fix the problem by giving Washington and Oregon to Idaho. And that pimple on Minnesota can just go to Canada for all I care.

    That’s just what I’d do with the US of A. As far as the world goes, who cares? We have enough freeloaders, ne’er-do-wells, and USA haters, so lump them all together and call them The Other Lands.

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