When you stare into the abyss…
Sauron’s brother.
“I spy, with my lunar eye…”
The photographer was so embarrassed that this shot took so long to get, but he was on the wrong side of the rock formation and it took forever to figure out…
The Eye of Satan (with cataracts)
No matter where you’re at Satan has his eye on you. 👿
Waiting patiently for a rematch with Captain Jason Nesmith…
Heh heh heh … Mamdani … That’s the eye of Mossad. Watching your A** …
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When you stare into the abyss…
Sauron’s brother.
“I spy, with my lunar eye…”
The photographer was so embarrassed that this shot took so long to get, but he was on the wrong side of the rock formation and it took forever to figure out…
The Eye of Satan (with cataracts)
No matter where you’re at Satan has his eye on you. 👿
Waiting patiently for a rematch with Captain Jason Nesmith…
Heh heh heh … Mamdani … That’s the eye of Mossad. Watching your A** …