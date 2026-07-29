Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results From 7/22/2026 : New Matches for 7/29/2026

What a surprise, we got the sidewalls back! But for how long? The world wonders.
Results from 7/22/2026
|(10) Lea Seydoux
|No Preference
|Fiona Fullerton
|177
|1
|26
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|No Preference
|Maryam d’Abo
|108
|0
|85
New Matches for 7/29/2026
Berenice Marlohe (Severine) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|2 – 6 – 0
|590 – 20 – 907
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kell Tyler
|2 – 6 – 0
|655 – 22 – 1081
Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.
(4) Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields) vs (13) Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|8 – 0 – 0
|1200 – 8 – 478
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Carey Lowell
|6 – 2 – 0
|1107 – 12 – 722
Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.
You know who would make a good Bond Villain?
Rashida Tlaib.