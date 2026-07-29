Straight Line of the Day: How Could Mitch McConnell Have Persuaded Us He’s Alive? Posted by Oppo on 29 July 2026, 12:00 pm
He was eating Graham’s crackers.
You mean his constituents?
He couldn’t
Maybe a current video of him at the Bank of China cashing his checks
Tell his people to reach out to Fauci and have him testify before Congress that McConnell is definitely dead…
How about not voting like a Democrat.
If he says “I’m not dead yet” in response to “Bring out your dead!”
Someone could nail his feet to a perch and tell us he’s pining for the fjords.
Emperchment would take a 2/3rds vote of the Senate.
Producing evidence against Hillary will make him some sort of Schrodinger’s McConnell. Maybe just break Joe Biden’s world record for having your head stuck in a plastic bag. Tell Hunter you hid his drugs in McConnell’s underwear or Sharpie some dinguses on his face and leave him on a frat party sofa. Be of some practical use such as Fauci’s car booster seat or a room temperature corpse comparison standard.
So this is Mitch ado about nothing.
Mitch Game ’74!
Game, Set, and Mitch
He could tell us how he voted on the last two Bond Girlathons.
Mostly it is the presence or absence of specific odors.
On In Search Of… A Senator Named Mitch
Nimoy encountered a glitch
He started to palaver
About a cadaver
When a turtle crawled out of the ditch
The doctor said it’s your bed time now.