15 Comments

  8. Producing evidence against Hillary will make him some sort of Schrodinger’s McConnell. Maybe just break Joe Biden’s world record for having your head stuck in a plastic bag. Tell Hunter you hid his drugs in McConnell’s underwear or Sharpie some dinguses on his face and leave him on a frat party sofa. Be of some practical use such as Fauci’s car booster seat or a room temperature corpse comparison standard.

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