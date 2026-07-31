Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 7/24/2026 : New Matches for 7/31/2026

So this is where the interns hang out. Pretty sweet. Whatever happened to my application?
Results from 7/24/2026
|Aliza Gur
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|72
|5
|42
|Margaret Nolan
|No Preference
|Martine Beswick
|83
|1
|47
New Matches for 7/31/2026
Match 1
(13) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Claudine Auger
|5 – 2 – 0
|904 – 9 – 484
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(5) Daniela Bianchi
|7 – 0 – 0
|1041 – 15 – 294
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|3 – 4 – 0
|597 – 10 – 813
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 6 – 0
|455 – 7 – 857
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
The Blondie on top:
The last time a hottie smirked at me like that we ended up on the coach together eating popcorn and watching a chic-flic on Netflix. 🍿
Oh, and afterwards, we had Bourbon-Roasted Peach Cheesecake.
7th Heaven.
My first love was literally the girl next door. She looked a lot like Gwen back then, especially because they are close to the same age. Needless to say, I’ve always appreciated Gwen as well.