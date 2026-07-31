Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 7/24/2026 : New Matches for 7/31/2026

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                    So this is where the interns hang out. Pretty sweet. Whatever happened to my application?      

 

 

Results from 7/24/2026

 

Aliza Gur No Preference Nadja Regin
72 5 42

 

Margaret Nolan No Preference Martine Beswick
83 1 47

 

New Matches for 7/31/2026

  Match 1  

(13) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(13) Claudine Auger 5 – 2 – 0 904 – 9 – 484
Domino Derval
Actress: Claudine Auger
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.

 

Claudine Auger

 

VS

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(5) Daniela Bianchi 7 – 0 – 0 1041 – 15 – 294
Tatiana Romanova
Actress: Daniela Bianchi
Nationality: Italian
Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

 

Daniela Bianchi

 

Who do you prefer?
40 votes · 40 answers
Vote
  Match 2  

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Luciana Paluzzi 3 – 4 – 0 597 – 10 – 813
Fiona Volpe
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality: Italian
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

Luciana Paluzzi

 

VS

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Zena Marshall 1 – 6 – 0 455 – 7 – 857
Miss Taro
Actress: Zena Marshall
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

Who do you prefer?
35 votes · 35 answers
Vote

3 Comments

  2. My first love was literally the girl next door. She looked a lot like Gwen back then, especially because they are close to the same age. Needless to say, I’ve always appreciated Gwen as well.

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