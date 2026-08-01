Straight Line of the Day: Questions Related To Nations Leaving Their Doors Wide Open: …

The invasion of Ceuta must be the final nail in the coffin of globalism
Spiked| 31 July 2026 | Brendan O’Neill
Can we say ‘invasion’ now? What other word is there for the rough intrusion of tens of thousands of young men into the sovereign territory of a foreign nation? Surely not even the sappiest leftist in his tattered keffiyeh and ‘Refugees Welcome’ t-shirt would describe the thuggish gatecrashing of an independent nation as ‘asylum seeking’? That might be the one and only upside to the extraordinary events in Ceuta yesterday: the death, at last, of euphemism. The impossibility of any longer dressing up the West’s suicidal abandonment of its borders as ‘kindness’.
The scenes from the Spanish enclave at the tip of North Africa are staggering. An estimated 49,000 people, mostly Moroccans, mostly men, gleefully intruded upon the territory of the Spanish kingdom. That’s around the same number of people who illegally sail to Britain in a year.
Q: Why didn’t Hitler just send his men unarmed (unarmored) to seek asylum in Stalingrad until they were Stalingrad?
Q: Will a circuit court judge in the U.S. order that absentee ballots be counted from these new Spaniards, who want to become new Americans?
Q: How do you pronounce Ceuta?
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Things fall apart; the Ceuta cannot hold.
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Ceuta the action to the word, the word to the action.
— Shakespeare
Could we redirect them to Cuba, China, and Russia?
Directing even more single men into China!? Ha, I love it. Worlds biggest Sausage party.
I got nothing funny here. All the empires of old are hollow; eaten out from the inside. A cautionary tale.
Questions Related To Nations Leaving Their Doors Wide Open: …
are you effing crazy dude?!
Wouldn’t entire Western Nations leaving their doors wide open contribute significantly to global warming? First we would use our furnaces to heat the outdoors. Then, since AC’s are actually net heat producers, we would heat it up even more while ironically “letting the cold out”. Silly leftists.
Questions Related To Nations Leaving Their Doors Wide Open: …
“Do you filthy bastids realize how many fruit flies are coming in with you?”
Hey, Morocco must be pretty emptied out of fighting aged men at this point. Would Morocco be able to resist Spanish takeover? Send the Spanish army in and declare a national border expansion.