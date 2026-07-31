Straight Line of the Day: We Avoid Talking About This in Polite Society: … Posted by Oppo on 31 July 2026, 12:00 pm
Hookers and blow.
Hookers DO blow.
Double entendre anyone?
I was going for the Obscury Award but apparently I wasn’t obscure enough. What does a feller have to do to be more obscure around here?
🤔
The answer is obscurity at its finest.
Obscurity at its finest is pretty obscure.
But we no longer live in a polite society so here goes…
… compared to today’s DEI moral scolds, Don Rickles, Jimmy Carr, and Andrew Dice Clay are nice…
…some “societies” are less helpful for human thriving than others…
… Brady fumbled…
… Jordan pushed off…
… but unless you have a goatee, there’s a little food on your chin.
Every day I get a little on my soul patch but it ain’t much… because, it’s a soul patch.
I call it a “lower lip Hitler”
I looked at my self in the mirror once upside down and I looked just like Hitler except with a mohawk.
Money
Politics
Religion
Fight Club
IMAO
In my experience, the topic most avoided by polite society is sincerity.
Do you really mean that?
As far as you know
Sincerity.
Once ya learn to fake that the rest is easy.
Come on. Everyone knows the difinitive answer should be the Spanish Inquisition.
I wasn’t expecting the Spanish Inquisition!