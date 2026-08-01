Saturday Night Open Thread: Slightly Off-Topic. But I Digress. Posted by Oppo on 1 August 2026, 6:00 pm
The philosophy of woke is named for its inventor, Shilliam Wakespeare, who outlined it in The Shaming of the True. His other political works include a screed asserting that rural America deserved to have a drug crisis, titled Back Meth. He also wrote a polemic against abstinence-only education, The Virgin of Menace, although even he admitted that one was “a bit of a stretch”.
His non-political works are less celebrated. His most famous, The Pen Test, was dismissed as “unbearably dry”. When asked what he wanted to accomplish when he wrote it, he simply replied, “I haven’t the faintest inkling”.
All of my inklings are as dark as the day I first dreamed them up…
Why do children and dogs insist upon leaving their nose and/or paw prints on my flat screen?
Goodbye July 2026. Did I tell you that we finally saw Rush in concert? The show canceled on us on 6/24, then canceled again on 7/2, so we figured 7/13 would be the charm.
Geddy Lee sounded as good as someone his age who just got over laryngitis and bronchitis can sound. The acoustics in the venue were terrible however.
But my 20something son and I had a great time together. And considering we don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, I’ll take all the good times with him I can get.
Hope everyone else had at least one good time this summer.
p.s. I’d tell the story of the DC road trip and the fireworks fiasco but it’d take too long.