Welcome to IMAO! Equal Opportunity Analogies Posted by Oppo on 3 August 2026, 11:00 am (… which is more than you’ll get from the mainstream media.) Yosemite Sam = News organizations, judges, and (of course) Antifa Bugs = Trump . Alternatively: Yosemite = Trump Bugs = Iran
Oh, you can’t get a long analog-eee,
You can’t even get one that’s small.
No, you can’t get a long analog-eee,
You can’t get a log-eee at all…
Managing IMAO is like herding a group of misanthropic, intoxicated cats (with apologies to DamnCat)…
Yosemite Sam: Anti-Gunners
Bugs: Real Americans and the Constitution
Yosemite Same: Budget realities, Homelessness, Taste of Seattle shooters
Bugs: Seattle Mayor
Yosemite Sam is wearing a mask, ostensibly to obscure his identity. Does street-clothes Yosemite still have the big bushy beard and eyebrows, or is that part of the mask? What would be the purpose of hiding your identity with a mask if your identity isn’t the part the mask hides?
Is it just that masks are terribly comfortable? Does he think everyone will be wearing them in the future?
Or is he really a different character in an elaborate disguise?
A fight club style figment of Bug’s psychotic mind?
He’s the Blood-n-Guttiest, Lone-Ranger-Nuttiest, Eyes-Wide-Shuttiest hombre North, East, South, AND West of the Pecos!
He ever been seen in the same room as Blacque Jacque Shellacque?
https://static.wikia.nocookie.net/looneytunes/images/f/fd/Screenshot_20211218-233816.png
Jus’ sayin’…
“Blacque Jacque Shellacque is roughest, toughest, muklukest Canuck in the Klondike!”
hmm…. I think I’m on to something here…
Your questions are worthy of The Riddler.
Wait . . . bad example to use.