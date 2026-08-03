Welcome to IMAO! Equal Opportunity Analogies

Posted by on

(… which is more than you’ll get from the mainstream media.)

Yosemite Sam = News organizations, judges, and (of course) Antifa

Bugs = Trump

.

 

Alternatively:

Yosemite = Trump

Bugs = Iran

 

9 Comments

  5. Yosemite Sam is wearing a mask, ostensibly to obscure his identity. Does street-clothes Yosemite still have the big bushy beard and eyebrows, or is that part of the mask? What would be the purpose of hiding your identity with a mask if your identity isn’t the part the mask hides?

    Is it just that masks are terribly comfortable? Does he think everyone will be wearing them in the future?

    Or is he really a different character in an elaborate disguise?
    A fight club style figment of Bug’s psychotic mind?

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.