Pack of coyotes takes over abandoned West Hollywood complex, locals plead for help as apex predators roam streets

NY Post | July 28, 2026 | Katie Jerkovich A pack of coyotes have moved into an abandoned West Hollywood condo complex, forcing locals to live in fear . . .

After realizing that the Land Court has exclusive, original jurisdiction over the registration of title to real property and over all matters and disputes concerning such title subsequent to registration, the coyotes bit them in the leg. This is called “packing” the court. Registration of title occurs when the Land Court, after having jumped on top of a filing cabinet to avoid further attacks, has the title exhaustively searched by a court-appointed title examiner in a protective suit, and after due process is afforded to all interested parties, reviews and then adjudicates and decrees the state of the title. Thereafter the current state of the title, as it is sequentially updated by registration of future transactions, is embodied in a certificate of title which not only evidences title, but is in fact the guarantee of title, totally surrounding unsuspecting claimants, subject only to the exceptions provided by statute, threats of canine distemper and/or rabies, and matters of federal law. Subsequent owners of the registered land will be issued numbered certificates (which are useless) describing the coy-ownership of the property and noting any encumbrances (such as mortgages, claws, or slavering drool) or rights affecting the property. The initial decree of registration and the subsequent certificate of title are in rem, that is, against the whole world, and will be entirely devoured.