Straight Line of the Day: If a Pack of Coyotes Takes Over an Abandoned Condo Complex, What Comes Next?

Pack of coyotes takes over abandoned West Hollywood complex, locals plead for help as apex predators roam streets
NY Post | July 28, 2026 | Katie Jerkovich
A pack of coyotes have moved into an abandoned West Hollywood condo complex, forcing locals to live in fear . . .
After realizing that the Land Court has exclusive, original jurisdiction over the registration of title to real property and over all matters and disputes concerning such title subsequent to registration, the coyotes bit them in the leg. This is called “packing” the court. Registration of title occurs when the Land Court, after having jumped on top of a filing cabinet to avoid further attacks, has the title exhaustively searched by a court-appointed title examiner in a protective suit, and after due process is afforded to all interested parties, reviews and then adjudicates and decrees the state of the title. Thereafter the current state of the title, as it is sequentially updated by registration of future transactions, is embodied in a certificate of title which not only evidences title, but is in fact the guarantee of title, totally surrounding unsuspecting claimants, subject only to the exceptions provided by statute, threats of canine distemper and/or rabies, and matters of federal law. Subsequent owners of the registered land will be issued numbered certificates (which are useless) describing the coy-ownership of the property and noting any encumbrances (such as mortgages, claws, or slavering drool) or rights affecting the property. The initial decree of registration and the subsequent certificate of title are in rem, that is, against the whole world, and will be entirely devoured.
The whole place goes to the dogs.
Lawyers, it’s always the damn lawyers…
What Comes Next?
Desert – fresh wabbit meat. Sadly, Sam finally killed Bugs and then went down to the saloon and passed out on just 1 scotch, 1 bourbon, and 1 beer. Sobered up and then went to the courthouse and had his name changed to Buster Scruggs. Now you know.. the rest of the story.
Cats. Big cats. They love them some coyote.
The city will put a bounty on coyotes, asking for tails as proof. Soon industrial farms will sprout up everywhere, and the citizens will be reporting large packs of tailless coyotes roaming the neighborhoods…
What Comes Next…
Someone get Mel Brooks on the horn immediately. We gotta pitch him a screenplay about a romance between the daughter of the Bay Area Hogs, and a son of the West Hollywood Coyotes.
And we need Lyrics!!! Quick before someone else thinks of it…
“Oink oink oink”
The most beautiful sound I ever
Heard
“I just met a sow named Maria….”
I feel muddy,
Oh, so gritty,
I feel gritty and sweaty and shite,
And I pity
Any girl who isn’t me tonight.
Pretty pathetic that this comment went to Moderation.
I get it. WordPress was trying to buy time to steal my idea. They probably already signed a deal with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The elected jackals will hire a PR firm to improve their image, reputation and standing with the morally superior coyotes.
Trump will inform us that over 200 votes were cast in the 2024 election from that district by Wile E. Coyotes’ and we should see if that number increases.
A sign soon to be erected announcing the partnership of DSA and Planned Parenthood.
Lions and tigers and bears. Oh my.
Haitians with Hibachis?
If the coyotes in the condo call the Roadrunner for Door Dash, they’re going to go hungry.
🎵
Oh, give up your home
On the lone prairie
Where the coyotes howl
Signed, Zohan Mamdani.
🎵
The condo association will have to collect more dues to augment the budget for ACME related property damage.
🎵 If they’re not restricted
You’re evicted
It’s your unlucky day:
SMILE!
You’re on Canid Camera! 🎵
The Hollywood wolf whistle soon to be replaced in the rainbow district by the Condo Coyote Call.
What Comes Next?
A Data Center takes over the complex.
Were they Mexican coyotes?