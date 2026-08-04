Straight Line of the Day: What Can We Blame on Someone Else? Posted by Oppo on 4 August 2026, 12:00 pm
…Mamdani…
…misunderstood tattoos…
Whatever screwups the Interns did.
…Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… MASS HYSTERIA!
There’s that famous joke about the guy who stumbles home with 40 bucks in his shirt pocket, vomit on his shirt, and a load in his pants….
Actually I think I saw this SLOTD on a plaque during my tour of Congress..
Is that where you got it from?
Now Oppo can blame the SLOTD on someone else.
Shorter list – what can’t we blame on someone else?
Can we blame Canada for the Spanish inquisition?
Sure, if you want to hear “sooory” until your ears start to bleed…
I have no idea why there are only eleven donuts in the box. The Dunkin Donuts must have shorted us.
If you want to see shortage, order at least a dozen pieces of chicken at Popeye’s.
I blame finger-pointers.
Except Sophie!
Sophie is exempt.
Also, remember that when you point a finger at someone, three fingers are also pointing at three idiots behind you.
I once pointed a finger at a hot babe and later realized my thumb was pointing right at her upper right inside thigh.
Every Democrat whoever occupied an elected office. (I can’t say “who was elected” for obvious reasons.)
What Can We Blame on Someone Else?
You know… the thing.
Gas. As in, “EWWW! That smelled like one of Fauchi’s”.
Fauci:
“I knew those black market Beeno pills from China were probably no good when I took them darn it.”
I think we both know the answer to that question.
All the excitement: In all the excitement, I kinda lost count myself.
It wasn’t me, I wore a condom.
Would you be willing to submit a DNA test? Your condom may have been defective and you may be entitled to compensation.