Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 6 August 2026, 10:00 am “Miss Welch, I like the presentation.” “Good enough to eat?” “And then some.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891046 votes · 46 answersVote
I only voted for #10 because Walrus resembles John Holmes.
And then some.
Can anyone recommend any French Sci-Fi for a beginner?
No prob. The Finch Connection…about a killer bird who shoots lasers out his beak. 🐦
Rated R for extreme violence but no love bird making.
#3: Truth. I’m an engineer. One year, one of the admin ladies in our office found a bunch of small Lego sets on clearance, so she brought them in and just left them on a communal table. Great day! That was like 12 years ago, still have it on my desk.