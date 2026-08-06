5 Comments

  3. #3: Truth. I’m an engineer. One year, one of the admin ladies in our office found a bunch of small Lego sets on clearance, so she brought them in and just left them on a communal table. Great day! That was like 12 years ago, still have it on my desk.

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