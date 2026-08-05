…: miming.
… so shut up about it already…
… Pepsi is better than Coke.
…that whenever a bell rings, a dog is expecting something to eat…
…but Schrödinger was a really clever bastard…
It goes without saying that
the average person can only go so long without using that phrase.
I just recently said that it goes without saying that the Obama Center will soon crumble like a cookie and pissed a lot of snowflakes off on a thread.
…”LEEROY JENKINS!!!”
It Goes Without Saying…is the dream of every husband.
“ “
🤷🏼
It Goes Without Saying…
That the Harvey Award or even the Obscury Award, is way better than no award at all. 🏆
It sure does.
. . . so I didn’t say it.
…you didn’t hear it from me.
I’m just jerking everyone’s chain.⛓️
The top synonyms for “it goes without saying” include “needless to say”, “of course”, “obviously”, “naturally”, and “clearly.” I’ve used those more than cuss words…needless to say.
I don’t ever remember using the “it goes without saying” phrase but I would admit it if I remembered.
…should never be said before saying something.
That the monster would have an enormous schvanshtukker.
“He would have an enormous schwanstuker”
WITHOUT saying! Geeeeez!
It goes without saying…
If you FA, you’re going to FO.
Sex is not the answer! “Yes” is
It goes without saying…
But it was Aliens.
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…: miming.
… so shut up about it already…
… Pepsi is better than Coke.
…that whenever a bell rings, a dog is expecting something to eat…
…but Schrödinger was a really clever bastard…
It goes without saying that
the average person can only go so long without using that phrase.
I just recently said that it goes without saying that the Obama Center will soon crumble like a cookie and pissed a lot of snowflakes off on a thread.
…”LEEROY JENKINS!!!”
It Goes Without Saying…is the dream of every husband.
“ “
🤷🏼
It Goes Without Saying…
That the Harvey Award or even the Obscury Award, is way better than no award at all. 🏆
It sure does.
. . . so I didn’t say it.
…you didn’t hear it from me.
I’m just jerking everyone’s chain.⛓️
The top synonyms for “it goes without saying” include “needless to say”, “of course”, “obviously”, “naturally”, and “clearly.” I’ve used those more than cuss words…needless to say.
I don’t ever remember using the “it goes without saying” phrase but I would admit it if I remembered.
…should never be said before saying something.
That the monster would have an enormous schvanshtukker.
“He would have an enormous schwanstuker”
WITHOUT saying! Geeeeez!
It goes without saying…
If you FA, you’re going to FO.
Sex is not the answer! “Yes” is
It goes without saying…
But it was Aliens.