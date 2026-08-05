21 Comments

  6. It goes without saying that
    the average person can only go so long without using that phrase.
    I just recently said that it goes without saying that the Obama Center will soon crumble like a cookie and pissed a lot of snowflakes off on a thread.

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  14. I’m just jerking everyone’s chain.⛓️
    The top synonyms for “it goes without saying” include “needless to say”, “of course”, “obviously”, “naturally”, and “clearly.” I’ve used those more than cuss words…needless to say.
    I don’t ever remember using the “it goes without saying” phrase but I would admit it if I remembered.

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