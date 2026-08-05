Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 7/29/2026 : New Matches for 8/5/2026

I hope you are all staying cool this summer.
Results from 7/29/2026
|Berenice Marlohe
|No Preference
|Kell Tyler
|112
|6
|82
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|(13) Carey Lowell
|128
|4
|63
New Matches for 8/5/2026
Match 1
(12) Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|7 – 1 – 0
|913 – 12 – 500
Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|3 – 5 – 0
|710 – 24 – 995
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.
Match 2
Catherino Murino (Solange Dimitrios) vs (3) Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|4 – 4 – 0
|964 – 10 – 701
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Eva Green
|8 – 0 – 0
|1452 – 11 – 512
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.
I hope you are all staying cool this summer?
My middle name is Cool.
Jousters sometimes call me the Gene Pool but I’m cool with it. –
Gene Cool Myers
Parents had a sense of humor, eh?
It runs in our Gene Pool.
I wonder if DNA can prove a person’s coolness? 🤔
Four evenly matched, perfect women in a row. That’s never happened. I couldn’t pick a favorite.