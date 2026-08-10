Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Results and Standings

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Hi guys, Week 5 in the books and as we come to the end of this group we hit the next step, a winners group. This will be division five winners and they will be facing off in our next group. Already in

 

Dina Meyer
Shania Twain
Ann-Margaret
Selma Hayek
Sydney Sweeney
Maureen O’Hara
Elke Sommer

Our winner will join these ladies for the next set of matches to see who moves up to the Twice won group. The ladies in there are…

Morena Baccarin*
Milla Jovovich
Elizabeth Hurley*
Barbara Eden

 

When that group gets to 8 we will have them face off and then comes decision time. Should I keep going with the Babesleaga or bring it to a conclusion. Your comments will be appreciated. So, now onto the results and standings for week 5.

 

Results

 

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Who do you prefer?
84 votes · 84 answers
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81 votes · 81 answers
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86 votes · 86 answers
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87 votes · 87 answers
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Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Scores
Markie Post 5 – 0 – 0 281 56.20 173 56.20 – 34.60
Heather Thomas 4 – 1 – 0 263 52.60 161 52.60 – 32.20
Morgan Fairchild 3 – 2 – 0 240 48.00 217 48.00 – 43.40
Teri Garr 3 – 2 – 0 225 45.00 206 45.00 – 41.20
Sela Ward 2 – 3 – 0 213 42.60 234 42.00 – 46.80
Goldie Hawn 2 – 3 – 0 190 38.00 246 38.00 – 49.20
Kelly Preston 1 – 4 – 0 171 34.20 252 34.20 – 50.40
Geena Davis 0 – 5 – 0 171 34.20 265 34.20 – 53.00

 

Week 6

  • 10:00 am Kelly Preston vs Markie Post
  • 2:00 pm Teri Garr vs Geena Davis
  • 6:00 pm Goldie Hawn vs Sela Ward
  • 8:00 pm Heather Thomas vs Morgan Fairchild

 

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