Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Hi guys, Week 5 in the books and as we come to the end of this group we hit the next step, a winners group. This will be division five winners and they will be facing off in our next group. Already in
|Dina Meyer
|Shania Twain
|Ann-Margaret
|Selma Hayek
|Sydney Sweeney
|Maureen O’Hara
|Elke Sommer
Our winner will join these ladies for the next set of matches to see who moves up to the Twice won group. The ladies in there are…
|Morena Baccarin*
|Milla Jovovich
|Elizabeth Hurley*
|Barbara Eden
When that group gets to 8 we will have them face off and then comes decision time. Should I keep going with the Babesleaga or bring it to a conclusion. Your comments will be appreciated. So, now onto the results and standings for week 5.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Scores
|Markie Post
|5 – 0 – 0
|281
|56.20
|173
|56.20 – 34.60
|Heather Thomas
|4 – 1 – 0
|263
|52.60
|161
|52.60 – 32.20
|Morgan Fairchild
|3 – 2 – 0
|240
|48.00
|217
|48.00 – 43.40
|Teri Garr
|3 – 2 – 0
|225
|45.00
|206
|45.00 – 41.20
|Sela Ward
|2 – 3 – 0
|213
|42.60
|234
|42.00 – 46.80
|Goldie Hawn
|2 – 3 – 0
|190
|38.00
|246
|38.00 – 49.20
|Kelly Preston
|1 – 4 – 0
|171
|34.20
|252
|34.20 – 50.40
|Geena Davis
|0 – 5 – 0
|171
|34.20
|265
|34.20 – 53.00
Week 6
- 10:00 am Kelly Preston vs Markie Post
- 2:00 pm Teri Garr vs Geena Davis
- 6:00 pm Goldie Hawn vs Sela Ward
- 8:00 pm Heather Thomas vs Morgan Fairchild
Continue please.