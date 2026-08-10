Babesleaga Group AO : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Hi guys, Week 5 in the books and as we come to the end of this group we hit the next step, a winners group. This will be division five winners and they will be facing off in our next group. Already in

Dina Meyer Shania Twain Ann-Margaret Selma Hayek Sydney Sweeney Maureen O’Hara Elke Sommer Our winner will join these ladies for the next set of matches to see who moves up to the Twice won group. The ladies in there are…

Morena Baccarin* Milla Jovovich Elizabeth Hurley* Barbara Eden

When that group gets to 8 we will have them face off and then comes decision time. Should I keep going with the Babesleaga or bring it to a conclusion. Your comments will be appreciated. So, now onto the results and standings for week 5.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Geena Davis

Heather Thomas 84 votes · 84 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Kelly Preston

Goldie Hawn 81 votes · 81 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Markie Post

Teri Garr 86 votes · 86 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Morgan Fairchild

Sela Ward 87 votes · 87 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Scores Markie Post 5 – 0 – 0 281 56.20 173 56.20 – 34.60 Heather Thomas 4 – 1 – 0 263 52.60 161 52.60 – 32.20 Morgan Fairchild 3 – 2 – 0 240 48.00 217 48.00 – 43.40 Teri Garr 3 – 2 – 0 225 45.00 206 45.00 – 41.20 Sela Ward 2 – 3 – 0 213 42.60 234 42.00 – 46.80 Goldie Hawn 2 – 3 – 0 190 38.00 246 38.00 – 49.20 Kelly Preston 1 – 4 – 0 171 34.20 252 34.20 – 50.40 Geena Davis 0 – 5 – 0 171 34.20 265 34.20 – 53.00

Week 6