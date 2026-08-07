Straight Line of the Day: What Would Frighten and Confuse a Caveman? Posted by Oppo on 7 August 2026, 12:00 pm
…the fact that insurance companies other than GEICO exist.
A cavewoman…
Some things are universal.
A Cavewoman comes waking in looking like:
AOC
Hillary
Pelosi or
Maxine Waters and bends over in front of Caveman.
A twenty-pelt tax for maintaining a second cave…
A limit on fire use, to prevent a climate catastrophe…
The Forager Diet…meat not allowed…
Pauly Shore?
This question, apparently. I don’t get it.
A pride parade.
Monster Trucks
Fighter Jets
Firearms
Weed Burners (the propane flame throwers, not Hippies)
Trank Zombies
Any 24 hour gym
A Scuba Diver
An adult toy shop
Best to ask Al Green for an answer. Hurry, he got primaried! No more SOTUs for him!
A joy buzzer.
A mirror.