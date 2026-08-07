Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 7/31/2026 : New Matches for 8/7/2026

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                  Everyone behaving themselves?                

 

 

Results from 7/31/2026

 

(13) Claudine Auger No Preference (5) Daniela Bianchi
93 1 71

 

Luciana Paluzzi No Preference Zena Marshall
103 2 23

 

New Matches for 8/7/2026

  Match 1    

(6) Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(6) Molly Peters 5 – 2 – 0 1064 – 4 – 529
Patricia Fearing
Actress: Molly Peters
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
  

 

Molly Peters

 

 

VS

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Eunice Gayson 3 – 4 – 0 423 – 28 – 748
Sylvia Trench
Actress: Eunice Gayson
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

 

Eunice Grayson

Who do you prefer?
17 votes · 17 answers
Vote

 

Match 2  

 

Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle Le Porte) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Maryse Guy Mitsouko 2 – 5 – 0 569 – 14 – 876
Mademoiselle La Porte
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

 

Maryse Guy Mitsouko

 

VS

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(9) Lana Wood 6 – 1 – 0 976 – 3 – 526
Plenty O’Toole
Actress: Lana Wood
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

 

Lana Wood

Who do you prefer?
17 votes · 17 answers
Vote

3 Comments

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