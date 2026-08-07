Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 7/31/2026 : New Matches for 8/7/2026

Everyone behaving themselves?
Results from 7/31/2026
|(13) Claudine Auger
|No Preference
|(5) Daniela Bianchi
|93
|1
|71
|Luciana Paluzzi
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|103
|2
|23
New Matches for 8/7/2026
Match 1
(6) Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(6) Molly Peters
|5 – 2 – 0
|1064 – 4 – 529
Actress: Molly Peters Nationality: English Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eunice Gayson
|3 – 4 – 0
|423 – 28 – 748
Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.
Match 2
Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle Le Porte) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryse Guy Mitsouko
|2 – 5 – 0
|569 – 14 – 876
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(9) Lana Wood
|6 – 1 – 0
|976 – 3 – 526
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.
No, I’m not behaving. I don’t care much for Lady GaGa’s look but at least she hasn’t threatened to blow the WH up like Madonna.
I think Madonna meant “Blow” only.
Now your talking but Bill Clinton didn’t even want her.