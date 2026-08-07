Friday Night Open Thread: Words I Made Up

Yesterdame: Self-explanatory.
Internnet: Also self-explanatory.
Esshole: Description of several countries. Might get by censors.
Acendemic: Peculiar to institutions of higher learing and impossible to eradicate.
Svelteschmertz: German term for the feeling of dissatisfaction with, or weariness of, well-toned people.
Sleepetizer: what you smoke or drink before you go to sleep to make you more sleepy
I’ve got a million of ’em! Reading IMAO, for instancce…
Any German word(s): an excuse to spit in somebody’s face under the guise of an intelligent conversation.
DAMF (dumb a** m-f) as in “What a damf!” (best said in your best Samuel L. Jackson voice)
Mothers I’d Like to Venereally Entertain Sometime: The proper plural of MILF.