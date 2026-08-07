Friday Night Open Thread: Words I Made Up

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Yesterdame: Self-explanatory.

 

Internnet:  Also self-explanatory.

 

Esshole:  Description of several countries.  Might get by censors.

 

Acendemic:  Peculiar to institutions of higher learing and impossible to eradicate.

 

Svelteschmertz: German term for the feeling of dissatisfaction with, or weariness of, well-toned people.

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