10 Comments

  5. My old business partner compared everything to a monkey’s ass. Try that.

    That’s smellier than a monkey’s ass.
    That’s tighter than a monkey’s ass.
    That’s greasier than a monkey’s ass.
    That’s hairier than a monkey’s ass.

    Great phrase to slip into conversations.

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