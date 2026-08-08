Straight Line of the Day: My Holier-Than-Thou Attitude Just Ain’t Working. What Other Comparatives Can I Try? Posted by Oppo on 8 August 2026, 12:00 pm Would “Royaller than thou” get me anything?
Would “Hornier than thou” be out of the question?
How about a “whorier-than-thou” attitude?
That would be Kamala.
Depends, are you saying it with a Chinese accent or American?
More-niggling-than-you…if you dare…
Obviously, more-Mikamaniacal-than -thou…
My old business partner compared everything to a monkey’s ass. Try that.
That’s smellier than a monkey’s ass.
That’s tighter than a monkey’s ass.
That’s greasier than a monkey’s ass.
That’s hairier than a monkey’s ass.
Great phrase to slip into conversations.
So did your business partner own a monkey(s) or did he just work at a zoo to know these things?
I think finding out about #3 would be illegal in most states.
I’m not sure because he never answered my question, “How would you know this?”