Hi guys. Thought I try a new daily feature. Quote of the Day. May be pithy, maybe historical, maybe serious, maybe…anything. Hope you enjoy. Here is the first up. There will be an intern hosting soon. Got to interview the ladies first.

“They whine when they don’t get attention, and whine 10x harder when they do. They whine hardest about the problematic ‘new fans’ who quadrupled their pay, tripled their TV audiences, 10x-ed their franchise valuations, got them charter jets, and staved off their inevitable bankruptcy for 10 years or so. I sincerely hope they achieve their dream of exorcising themselves of CC and all those dreaded ‘new fans,’ and return to their beloved Paradise Lost of half-empty 1000 seat high school gyms attended by girl fight fetishists with giveaway tickets printed on Subway Sandwich receipts.” ~~ Iowahawk