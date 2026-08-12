Oh, if you’re too shy, I’ll begin:
Turn-ons: Some things.
Turn-offs: Other [usually opposite] things.
Turn-ons: Long walks on a beach I own.
Turn-offs: The walk back to the car, which always seems longer.
Turn-ons: Self-referential jokes.
Turn-offs: tipographical errors.
Turn ons: living vicariously through Oppo
Turn offs: bleeding profusely by Emu
Turn-on: Carmen Avenue on-ramp, Northbound
Turn-off: Carmen Avenue off-ramp, Southbound
Turn-on: Those street tacos in Playa del Carmen Mexico.
Turn-off: Montezuma’s Revenge.
Turn-on: Hot babes
Turn-off: Cold babes
Turn on: Bone-in ribeyes
Turn off: Too damn expensive
Turn ons: Dead man
Turn offs: My Exit
Turn-ons: a complex spreadsheet riddled with errors
Turn-offs: inconsistent fonts in complex spreadsheets
When the arrow points “out”
Turn ons: Iᵦ (sat) = 5 x Iᵦ (min)
Turn offs: Iᵦ = 0
If the arrow points “in” do the opposite. (I think there’s one nerd here that will get it)
Got it! iβάνα κνολ!
Turn-ons: IMAO interns
Turn-offs: The Squad and The View
Turn on: Light switches
Turn off: Electric chair switch
Turn on: Chick with English accent
Turn off: Votes Labour, so suicidal but wants to die after me
Turn on: She thinks I’m hot, moved in after first date
Turn off: ICE agents breaking down door and lobbing teargas
I use a Clapper for that…
Why so binary?
Turn ons: Toggle Switch
Turn offs: Capacitive touch
Turn ons: the red wire
Turn offs: the blue wire
Or is it the other way around?
Turn ons: Yeoman Rand
Turn offs: Yeoman Warders
Turn on- Attacking with a raspberry.
Turn off- Sixteen ton weights.