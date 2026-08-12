Straight Line of the Day: Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs

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Oh, if you’re too shy, I’ll begin:

 

Turn-ons: Some things.

Turn-offs: Other [usually opposite] things.

 

Turn-ons: Long walks on a beach I own.

Turn-offs: The walk back to the car, which always seems longer.

 

Turn-ons: Self-referential jokes.

Turn-offs: tipographical errors.

15 Comments

  8. Turn on: Light switches
    Turn off: Electric chair switch

    Turn on: Chick with English accent
    Turn off: Votes Labour, so suicidal but wants to die after me

    Turn on: She thinks I’m hot, moved in after first date
    Turn off: ICE agents breaking down door and lobbing teargas

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