Quote of the Day

“Fetishizing distinctions between violence and nonviolence can lead to the indulgence of rhetoric about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ protesters, where ‘peaceful’ protesters are celebrated and ‘violent’ protesters–for example, those who engage in property destruction that disrupts profit–are viewed as disposable and disreputable, And when they refer to ‘peaceful protest,’ they are talking about cooperative protest that obediently stays within the lines drawn by the state. This licenses people to care about the cause being protested without caring about what happens to the ‘bad’ protesters. For example, even as significant numbers of people supported the uprisings following the racist murder of George Floyd, many fewer people vocally defended the rights of protesters who were arrested for acts of property destruction and funneled into the racist carceral system,” ~~ Abdul El-Sayed, the newly minted Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan
Real name:
Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.
I suspect the press of doing a repeat of the “Hussein” edit from Obama’s name.
I do not want to offend by assuming he actually believes what he just said.
That level of verbal stupidity was worthy of Que Mala Harris.
I’m confused – is this guy talking about the terrible response from the WNBA officials and coaches addressing the recent spate of in-game incidents …