Quote of the Day

“Fetishizing distinctions between violence and nonviolence can lead to the indulgence of rhetoric about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ protesters, where ‘peaceful’ protesters are celebrated and ‘violent’ protesters–for example, those who engage in property destruction that disrupts profit–are viewed as disposable and disreputable, And when they refer to ‘peaceful protest,’ they are talking about cooperative protest that obediently stays within the lines drawn by the state. This licenses people to care about the cause being protested without caring about what happens to the ‘bad’ protesters. For example, even as significant numbers of people supported the uprisings following the racist murder of George Floyd, many fewer people vocally defended the rights of protesters who were arrested for acts of property destruction and funneled into the racist carceral system,” ~~ Abdul El-Sayed, the newly minted Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan

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