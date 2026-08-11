Straight Line of the Day: Handy Tips for Camping in New York’s Central Park: …

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NYC’s nature lovers can now go camping in Central Park — here’s how and where to pitch your tent
NY Post | 8-3-26 | Aurielle Weiss

Sleep under the stars as camping in Central Park starts on August 14.

The NYC Parks Department has just rolled out a lottery for family camping all around New York City, where lucky winners may camp overnight with its Urban Park Rangers as their hosts and guides. From August 8 until September 18, folks can post up for some good ‘ol family-friendly camping programs.

Some parks will feature Ranger-led nighttime hikes through the woods, storytelling and s’mores. The parks department will provide the tents and campers will only need to bring sleeping bags and bedding.

 

“… need to bring sleeping bags and bedding” — also known as “body bags.”

 

4 Comments

  4. No thanks.
    I would rather be a sitting duck somewhere else. I don’t trust Mammydani’s Brownshirts, especially as a White person. Nope, I would just have to take my Rock’em Sock’em Robots game somewhere else for downtime entertainment. 🤖

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