Straight Line of the Day: Handy Tips for Camping in New York’s Central Park: …

NYC’s nature lovers can now go camping in Central Park — here’s how and where to pitch your tent

NY Post | 8-3-26 | Aurielle Weiss

Sleep under the stars as camping in Central Park starts on August 14.

The NYC Parks Department has just rolled out a lottery for family camping all around New York City, where lucky winners may camp overnight with its Urban Park Rangers as their hosts and guides. From August 8 until September 18, folks can post up for some good ‘ol family-friendly camping programs.

Some parks will feature Ranger-led nighttime hikes through the woods, storytelling and s’mores. The parks department will provide the tents and campers will only need to bring sleeping bags and bedding.