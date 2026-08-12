Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/5/2026 : New Matches for 8/12/2026

Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.