Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/5/2026 : New Matches for 8/12/2026

We begin round 10.
Results from 8/5/2026
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|No Preference
|Talisa Soto
|147
|5
|35
|(3) Eva Green
|No Preference
|Catherina Murino
|132
|5
|59
New Matches for 8/12/2026
Match 1
(2) Diana Rigg (Teresa de Vincenzo) vs Francoise Therry (Chew Mee)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(2) Diana Rigg
|9 – 0 – 0
|1683 – 10 – 471
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Francoise Therry
|2 – 7 – 0
|356 – 14 – 1296
Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.
(16) Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs (15) Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(16) Sue Vanner
|5 – 4 – 0
|1015 – 13 – 891
Actress: Sue Vanner Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(15) Maud Adams
|7 – 2 – 0
|1332 – 11 – 644
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
I once had a lady in a log cabin in New Mexico and had to leave early. She also said..”but Gene I need you” to which I said, “so does Texas.”
I’m telling Phoebe on you.
I already apologized to her via email but she never responded……that’s women for you..
She’s got a spam filter.