Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 8/5/2026 : New Matches for 8/12/2026

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    We begin round 10.  

Results from 8/5/2026

 

 

 

(12) Olga Kurylenko No Preference Talisa Soto
147 5 35

 

(3) Eva Green No Preference Catherina Murino
132 5 59

 

New Matches for 8/12/2026

  Match 1  

(2) Diana Rigg (Teresa de Vincenzo) vs Francoise Therry (Chew Mee)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(2) Diana Rigg 9 – 0 – 0 1683 – 10 – 471

 

Teresa di Vicenzo
Actress: Diana Rigg
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.

 

Diana Rigg

 

VS

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Francoise Therry 2 – 7 – 0 356 – 14 – 1296
 

 

Chew Mee

Actress: Francoise Therry
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

 

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

   

Who do you prefer?
32 votes · 32 answers
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    Match 2    

(16) Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs (15) Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy)

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(16) Sue Vanner 5 – 4 – 0 1015 – 13 – 891
Log Cabin Girl
Actress: Sue Vanner
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.

 

Sue Vanner

 

VS

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(15) Maud Adams 7 – 2 – 0 1332 – 11 – 644
Andrea Anders
Octopussy
Actress: Maud Adams
Nationality: Swedish
Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.

 

Actress: Maud Adams
Nationality: Swedish
Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.

 

Maud Adams

Who do you prefer?
31 votes · 31 answers
Vote