Quote of the Day

“Next month, Riverside Studios, a trendy “arts centre” in London, is proudly (what else?) presenting Romeo and Hamed, which it describes as ‘a bold, provocative queer reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy from debut writer Scott Horgan.’ It is likely quite provocative, and queer it certainly is, both in the old and new senses of the word, but bold? Nah. The play, you see, was originally called Romeo and Mohammed, but the leftists at Riverside Studios allowed themselves enough “Islamophobia” to realize that a production with a title like that could get them all killed, and they decided to tone it down a bit.” ~~ Robert Spencer