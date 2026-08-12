Quote of the Day

“Next month, Riverside Studios, a trendy “arts centre” in London, is proudly (what else?) presenting Romeo and Hamed, which it describes as ‘a bold, provocative queer reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy from debut writer Scott Horgan.’ It is likely quite provocative, and queer it certainly is, both in the old and new senses of the word, but bold? Nah. The play, you see, was originally called Romeo and Mohammed, but the leftists at Riverside Studios allowed themselves enough “Islamophobia” to realize that a production with a title like that could get them all killed, and they decided to tone it down a bit.” ~~ Robert Spencer
Bold? Of course not – the original play was performed by all male actors…that makes it historically derivative…
What brave cowards!!
But soft! What LBGTer through yonder window breaks?
This rift in our culture: ’tis not so deep as a well, nor so wide as a church-door; but ’tis enough, ’twill serve.
Romeo: “O sweet Juliet,
Thy beauty hath made me effeminate”
— ought to be good for a laugh from the audience.
They may have another Springtime for Hitler on their hands.
Might I suggest you change that one scene from a balcony to a rooftop?
In Gaza.