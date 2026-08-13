The Lincoln / Oliver Wendell Douglas Debates

Democrat Agriculture Secretary Nominee Says Farming ‘Isn’t That Hard,’ Farmers Work ‘Only a Few Weeks’ a Year
breitbart.com | 8/12/2026 | Jasmyn Jordan
Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Iowa secretary of agriculture, was rebuked by Iowa Republicans after saying farmers are “wealthy,” grain farming is “not that hard,” and farmers are “only working a few weeks out of the year.”
The remarks were highlighted Tuesday by Iowa Field Report, which posted video from a 2021 interview Jones gave at the Iowa Ideas Conference, hosted by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
“And a lot of this grain farming now, it’s not that hard. They’re only working a few weeks out of the year,” Jones said.
Think he’ll take on teachers next?
Sounds like the dummy could be Van Jones brother from a different commie mother.
Oliver Wendell Douglas. The ONLY citizen in Hooterville NOT tripping on acid.
As his popularity craters, Mr. Jones will surely clarify what he meant by “working.”
“That ain’t working
That’s the way to do it:
Millet for nothing and the chaff for free.”
“Wheat a Minute
Mister Post Man!”
Rumor spreading round by a political clown
About the work to harvest grain
And you know what I’m talking about
Just let me know if you wanna know
‘Bout that labor on the range
He’s gotta lotta bad views
Have mercy
[Bridge]
A-haw haw haw-haw
Heh, a-haw haw-haw
[Verse 2]
Well, I hear it’s fine if you got the time
And the men to get your crop in
A hmm, hmm
They all get tight most every night
But now I might be mistaken
Hmm, hmm, hmm
Have mercy
I still believe he is demonstrating an above average intellect for a Democrat.
Just fighting Big Ag donchyaknow.