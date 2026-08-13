The Lincoln / Oliver Wendell Douglas Debates

Democrat Agriculture Secretary Nominee Says Farming ‘Isn’t That Hard,’ Farmers Work ‘Only a Few Weeks’ a Year

breitbart.com | 8/12/2026 | Jasmyn Jordan

Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Iowa secretary of agriculture, was rebuked by Iowa Republicans after saying farmers are “wealthy,” grain farming is “not that hard,” and farmers are “only working a few weeks out of the year.”

The remarks were highlighted Tuesday by Iowa Field Report, which posted video from a 2021 interview Jones gave at the Iowa Ideas Conference, hosted by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

“And a lot of this grain farming now, it’s not that hard. They’re only working a few weeks out of the year,” Jones said.