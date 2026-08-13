The Lincoln / Oliver Wendell Douglas Debates

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Democrat Agriculture Secretary Nominee Says Farming ‘Isn’t That Hard,’ Farmers Work ‘Only a Few Weeks’ a Year
breitbart.com | 8/12/2026 | Jasmyn Jordan

Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Iowa secretary of agriculture, was rebuked by Iowa Republicans after saying farmers are “wealthy,” grain farming is “not that hard,” and farmers are “only working a few weeks out of the year.”

The remarks were highlighted Tuesday by Iowa Field Report, which posted video from a 2021 interview Jones gave at the Iowa Ideas Conference, hosted by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

“And a lot of this grain farming now, it’s not that hard. They’re only working a few weeks out of the year,” Jones said.

Think he’ll take on teachers next?

8 Comments

  4. Rumor spreading round by a political clown
    About the work to harvest grain
    And you know what I’m talking about
    Just let me know if you wanna know
    ‘Bout that labor on the range
    He’s gotta lotta bad views
    Have mercy

    [Bridge]
    A-haw haw haw-haw
    Heh, a-haw haw-haw

    [Verse 2]
    Well, I hear it’s fine if you got the time
    And the men to get your crop in
    A hmm, hmm
    They all get tight most every night
    But now I might be mistaken
    Hmm, hmm, hmm
    Have mercy

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