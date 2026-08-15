Quote of the Day

Our best guess is that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to do this because for most Democrats, their only interest is getting and keeping government power. They love government and want to control its every lever. And if that means pretending to be a normie for the rube voters, so be it. ~~ I & I Staff Editorial
The Left:
“You scumbag Orange Man look-a-like pedophile, rapist, and felon go drown yourself in that Reflecting Pool and take that Ho Pole Dancer Illegal Alien slut wife of yours with you….just go to hell.”
“Oh, and Co-Exist.”
“…until we eviscerate you…”