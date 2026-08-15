Straight Line of the Day: Pros and Cons of Driving 406 MPH …

New world speed record of 406 mph set with hydrogen-powered JCB supercar in Utah

NY Post | 08/11/2026 | Lydia Moynihan

A new land speed record was set today in Utah by British driver Andy Green, driving a specially designed JCB Hydromax car, which reached 406.320 miles per hour. …

The driver is a former Royal Air Force fighter pilot who is the only person to have broken the sound barrier on land, which he did when setting the overall land speed record, reaching 763 mph in a car powered by twin jet engines in 1997.